Floyd vs. Half Hollow Hills East
Floyd defeated Half Hollow Hills East, 12-5, in a Suffolk softball matchup on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Bob Pratt Invitational Woodstick Classic: Manhasset vs. Garden City Smithtown West vs. Connetquot boys lacrosse Massapequa vs. Syosset boys lacroose Connetquot vs. Smithtown West baseball Locust Valley vs. Cold Spring Harbor Holy Trinity vs. St. Anthony's baseball Billy Wilson's family receives new Thorp Award trophy High school photos of the month: April 2017 Smithtown West vs. Connetquot baseball Floral Park vs. Bethpage girls lacrosse Smithtown East vs. Ward Melville boys lacrosse
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.