HIGHLIGHTS MacArthur junior tosses four-hitter with 11 strikeouts

Leadoff hitter Shannon Myles goes 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs

When defending Long Island Class AA softball champion MacArthur dropped down to Class A because of an enrollment decline, some of the players had mixed emotions. Not so much for Jess Budrewicz.

“It was exciting because most of the teams haven’t seen me yet,” said Budrewicz, a junior entering her third season as the team’s primary pitcher. “Class AA saw me twice, so it was a little tough, but it’s nice having people that haven’t seen me yet.”

It’s not easy to figure out Bud rewicz, a returning Newsday All-Long Island selection, regardless of how many times she’s faced a certain team, especially with her twin sister, Ashley, behind the plate. She pitched a four-hitter and struck out 11 Friday in an 11-1 victory over host Carey in Nassau A-I.

“She’s got all the confidence in the world,” shortstop Shannon Myles said. “And seeing her go out there with the confidence she has, the rest of the team feels comfortable behind her.”

Much of that confidence comes from Myles and the entire Generals offense. Even after Jaclyn Rodriguez’s RBI double drove in Brianna Pinto two batters into the game for Carey, Budrewicz knew she’d have support.

“I was a little nervous, but my team can hit,” she said. “I knew they were going to have my back.”

MacArthur (8-0) opened the game with a three-run first inning that began with doubles by Myles and Kristen Di Cic co, who drove in Myles. Deanna Barrera’s double drove in Lisa Fabig later in the inning, and an error on the play allowed Barrera to score for a 3-0 lead.

Myles finished 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs out of the leadoff position in Mac Arthur’s second win over Carey (5-3) this season.

“We’re gunning for them because we know they’re gunning for us because we beat them the first time, so we want to show them that we’re coming back for them,” Myles said. “We’re going to come out just as strong, probably stronger, and I love to be able to come out and start the game like that.”

Ali Verdi went 2-for-4 with three runs and Jaime Ferris added two runs in the win. Nicole Pinto added a pinch-hit RBI single and Victoria Agnoli scored a run, leaving coach Bobby Fehrenbach pleased with the depth of his team.

“It could be one or two or three different kids each day,” Fehrenbach said. “So it’s not always the same kids every day.”