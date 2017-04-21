MacArthur vs. Carey
MacArthur faces Carey in a Nassau softball matchup on Friday, April 21, 2017.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Ward Melville vs. Smithtown West Friends vs. Holy Trinity girls lacrosse SWR vs. BBP boys lacrosse Sachem North vs. Brentwood softball Bayport-Blue Point vs. Mt. Sinai girls lacrosse Clarke vs. MacArthur softball Hills East vs. Bay Shore boys lacrosse Shoreham-Wading River vs. Comsewogue softball St. John the Baptist vs. Kellenberg baseball Smithtown West vs. Newfield baseball Babylon vs. Center Moriches softball Mt. Sinai vs. Eastport-South Manor boys lacrosse
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.