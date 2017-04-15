It was a rough day for Macy Kane, but not on the scoreboard.

The Floyd pitcher was struck in the head with a line drive in the first inning of the Colonials’ 5-2 softball victory over host Connetquot Saturday morning. With no time to react, Kane couldn’t even lift her glove in time to lessen the blow of the hit.

“I saw it coming to my face and I was just like ‘Oh my God’ but I just didn’t have enough time to get my mitt to my face so I turned my head,” Kane said. “I was still scared to pitch the whole game but I just had to make sure I was quicker with my mitt and placement with the ball.”

“I was really nervous for her,” said her younger sister Delaney, who is Floyd’s catcher. “I thought it hit her right in the face so I was kind of upset about it.”

But Kane had no intention of being removed from the game. Demonstrating great toughness, Kane put together one of her finest performances of the season, tossing a six-hitter with three strikeouts to hand Connetquot its second loss of the season in a Suffolk I/II crossover game.

“I was really scared at first but I knew I wanted to pitch in this game,” Kane said. “I wanted to get back and really pitch hard.”

Kane and Connetquot’s Sarah McKeveny were locked in a pitcher’s duel early, scoreless through four innings. Floyd (5-3) took advantage of McKeveny’s abnormally wild fifth inning, with Brianna LoMonaco scoring the game’s first run after Johanna Metz worked a walk in the fifth inning. Kane was hit by a pitch in the following at-bat to score Julia Mastrup before Jayna Rios’ two-run single drove in Talia Dongvort and Metz with Kane scoring on a throwing error to expand the Colonials’ lead to 5-0.

“I knew she was going to come at me again and I knew I had to do something,” Rios said. “I had to put the bat on the ball for the team.”

Connetquot (7-2) scored on Christina Politano’s two-run single, bringing in Julianna Prescia and Kelly Romondi, in the sixth inning. Besides McKeveny’s three-walk fifth inning, she had a strong game, tossing a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Kane, who also defeated Connetquot in the playoffs last season, made it clear she’s able to take a hit leaving coach Fred Luhrs to say, “Her toughness on the field is just far above and beyond everyone else.”