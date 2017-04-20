Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 52° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoftballSportsHigh School

    Sachem North vs. Brentwood

    Brentwood's Christalia Bonilla gets the hit during their

    Brentwood's Christalia Bonilla gets the hit during their 3-0 win over Sachem North at Brentwood High School on Thursday, April 20, 2017. (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    Sachem North faces Brentwood in a Suffolk softball matchup on Thursday, April 20, 2017....

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    April 20, 2017 7:52 PM

    Sachem North faces Brentwood in a Suffolk softball matchup on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.