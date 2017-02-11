Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SwimmingSportsHigh School

    CHSAA boys swimming and diving preliminaries

    Chaminade High School swimmer Christian Sztoleman competes in
    Caption

    Chaminade High School swimmer Christian Sztoleman competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the CHSAA boys swimming prelims at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    1 of 6

    More Photos

    Nassau Division II wrestling finals Nassau Division I wrestling quarterfinals Millrose Games 2017 Nassau boys swimming championships Division vs. Roslyn CHSAA Intersectional track championships Nassau individual bowling championships/state qualifier Lynbrook vs. Glen Cove
    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 11, 2017 9:12 PM

    The CHSAA's top swimmers and divers competed in the preliminaries on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the Nassau Aquatic Center.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE