After completing its second straight undefeated regular season and defeating four-time defending county champion Garden City, the Syosset boys swimming team has its eyes set on a county title.

“Last year they [Garden City] beat us in the county championship meet by 19 points,” Syosset boys swimming coach Chris Schleider said. “We want it that much more this year knowing we got so close last year.”

Junior Javier Ramirez won the 500-yard freestyle in a state qualifying time of 4:43.24 to lead Syosset (9-0) to a 108-78 win over Garden City (6-3) in Nassau Conference I Monday night. Senior Joe Kwak qualified for the state championships in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.31 and sophomore Michael Jiang won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.38 and the 100-yard freestyle in 49.23.

Dating back to the end of the 2014-2015 season, Syosset has won 21 consecutive regular season meets.

“A win like this helps us establish our strength as a program,” Schleider said. “Joe and Javier are both captains and are great leaders. They are not only focused on their races, but also do a great job of getting the team ready to go.”

Syosset is an experienced team led by 13 seniors, but also relies on its younger swimmers in Jiang and fellow sophomore Alec Eng.

“It is very helpful to have so many seniors on the team,” Schleider said. “They help guide our younger swimmers and help them manage their academics and athletics.”

Before Syosset heads to the county championships on Feb. 10, the team will compete in the Nassau divisional championships Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow.