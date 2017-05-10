The Chaminade boys tennis team prolonged a trend on Wednesday.

The Flyers defeated St. Anthony’s, 5-2, at Hofstra for a fourth straight CHSAA tennis championship.

St. Anthony’s, which defeated the Flyers five years ago, has been the victim in each of the last four championships, Chaminade coach Dan Petruccio said.

“It’s fantastic. It feels great,” senior Kyle Burgess said. “We have a really talented team, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Burgess and teammate Neil Sathi secured the clinching match at first doubles, taking down Henry Samson and Cole McNulty 6-2, 4-6, 13-8.

“(The tiebreaker set) started off very well,” Sathi said. “We were up 3-0 and then they started to make a comeback. We calmed down, refocused and we were able to go up. We never turned back.”

Burgess and Sathi said they were clueless that the team score was 3-1, Chaminade, during the final points of their match. On the hill overlooking the courts, the Flyers began to celebrate.

“When we got out, coach told us and it was a great feeling,” Sathi said.

Evan Brady, George Rettaliata and Peter Fahy won at first, second and third singles, respectively, and James Coppola and James Coccaro won at third doubles.

Rettaliata and Fahy each needed a tiebreaker to clinch the win in the second set, but Brady, a sophomore, cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Tavish McNulty.

Brady said he and McNulty played a long match, culminating in a tiebreaker victory for Brady, in their only regular-season meeting.

“The balls went back and forth 15, 20 times,” Brady said, “and this match I just said to myself we’re not going to do that anymore since I hate playing that kind of game. I just went for my shots, I kept going in. That’s what I did, and it kept working.”

Petruccio said Brady did not try out for the team last year.

“We didn’t even know what we had (when he tried out this year),” Petruccio said. “We slated him at third singles in the beginning of the year, but by midseason we knew that he was the number one player and he’s delivered.”

Just like the rivalry with St. Anthony’s.

Said Petruccio, “I think they’re going to give us a run for our money next year.”

What else is new?