Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 37° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TrackSportsHigh School

    Art Mitchell Invitational

    Shoreham-Wading River's Katherine Lee set a new Suffolk
    Caption

    Shoreham-Wading River's Katherine Lee set a new Suffolk County record at 9:37.77 in the open 3,000-meter run during the Art Mitchell Invitational at SCCC West in Brentwood on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    1 of 16

    More Photos

    Richard Brown Nassau-Suffolk Challenge photos Floral Park vs. Valley Stream North girls basketball Molloy Stanner Invitational Ward Melville vs. Brentwood Elmont vs. Sewanhaka Kellenberg vs. Our Lady of Mercy Westbury vs. Plainview JFK Seaford vs. Freeport
    Upload Photo

    January 15, 2017 5:19 PM

    Scenes from the Art Mitchell Invitational at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Sunday.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.