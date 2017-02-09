It took Uniondale’s Christopher Borzor approximately 10 minutes to start thinking about next year. The lights at St. Anthony’s High School were shutting down, fixture by fixture, shortly after the Nassau Class A boys indoor track championships Wednesday night when the sprinter was asked about his 6.52 second triumph in the 55 meter dash.

“It feels great,” the junior said. “I feel like next year I could do even better than that.”

Thinking ahead is almost second nature in track and field. Runners are taught to perpetually look forward, both in their races and their careers. They can always be faster, quicker, more technically sound. Championships aren’t as much a culmination as they are a continuation of a larger goal — being as fast as humanly possible.

But, what Borzor and the rest of his Uniondale teammates did Wednesday night most certainly deserves at least a little reflection. The Knights are finally back on top, winning the Class A team title with 59 points. Manhasset was second with 50.

“It’s been a while, so this feels good,” said Dennis Kornfield, who is in his 34th year as Uniondale coach, said. “I don’t know how many more years I’m going to do this.” Under Kornfield, Uniondale has won 43 county championships, encompassing both indoor and outdoor track, he said.

Kornfield ran Borzor on the anchor leg of the 4X400 meter relay. The crew, which also included Tahj Robinson, Yorlly Paulino- Minyety, and Tyler Edmeade, came back to win in 3:27.30. Elmont was second in 3:27.34.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“That was unbelievable.” Kornfield said. “We moved [Borzor] to the anchor leg because it pushes him.”

Kornfield preaches the merits of having a strong hurdle squad, and his latest championship saw that formula come to fruition once again. Dawshawn Williams won the 55 meter hurdles in 7.65 seconds, a massive 0.18 seconds ahead of the field.

“I had a great start,” Williams said. “I reacted very well, got out and cleared the first hurdle well, kept my knees up, cleared the second and third hurdle, kept on going and pushed to the end.”

After winning the Nassau Class AAA team title last spring, it was important to Uniondale to try and win both winter and spring championships this year. So far, so good.

“I want to leave a mark at the school, that I was a part of this great win,” Williams said.