Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 41° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TrackSportsHigh School

    CHSAA Intersectional track championships

    Sacred Heart's Maggie Maier competes in the girls
    Caption

    Sacred Heart's Maggie Maier competes in the girls 1,500-meter run during the CHSAA Intersectional track championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    1 of 11

    More Photos

    Nassau individual bowling championships/state qualifier Lynbrook vs. Glen Cove Baldwin vs. Westbury Long Island women's college lacrosse players to watch Nassau Class A track championships Valley Stream North vs. Floral Park boys basketball Nassau Class B county track championships Long Island fencing championships
    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 11, 2017 4:25 PM

    The CHSAA's top track and field athletes met in the Intersectional championships on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE