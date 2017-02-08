It’s truly a wonder that Farmingdale’s Njaure Ewa even had time to breath during the first hour of the Nassau Class A track Championships Wednesday night at St. Anthony’s High School. Competing in two individual events is one thing, something that’s not exactly foreign to the top female athletes during championship season.

But, competing in them virtually simultaneously? That’s a different story all-together. It sounds almost impossible at first thought. But, to hear Ewa tell it, it was just another ho-hum night at the office.

“It was a little tiring,” Ewa said with a smile.

She would know best. Ewa won both the 55 meters in 7.33 seconds and the long jump, flying 18 feet, 6 1⁄2 inches, running between events during a convoluted opening hour of the final county championship meet on Long Island this season, wrapping up a busy five days of championship crowning.

Both Ewa’s 55 time and long jump distance were personal bests, she said. She finished the long jump approximately five minutes before running in the 55 finals.

“I did a little jog, stretch, and drank a lot of water,” Ewa said.

Competing in both events at the same time actually helped her, she said.

“I was a bit faster on the runway, which helped in my 55 PR,” Ewa said of her long-jump form. “My takeoff was really good.”

In the 55, Ewa overcame a rocky start to win by 0.08 seconds, a more than respectable margin in a race often decided by a hair-length.

“I tried to close down on the finish line and focus on that,” Ewa said of the final ten meters. “There were some girls next to me that I saw, but I really stuck with my form. That helped a lot at the end.”

Syosset’s Reilly Siebert won two events on the track — taking the 1,000 in 3:01.57 and the 1,500 in 4:49.78. Siebert, who has made her name as a distance runner, has focused more on the 1,000 this season.

“I like it,” Siebert said. “It’s very similar to the 800 (in the spring), and that’s a fun race . . . Fitness wise (this year), I’ve definitely improved. I’m able to go out and close harder.”

Siebert sat with the field until making a move with two laps remaining, passing Great Neck North’s Samantha Law and extending her advantage until crossing the line a champion. Law was second in 3:02.13.

“I felt comfortable, so then I swung out and started to distance myself,” Siebert said. “I thought of the points and kept digging.”

Siebert came out of the second-to-last heat to win the 1,500, the second consecutive night that relative rarity has occurred. Bethpage’s Justin Cano came out of the second heat to win the Nassau Class B 600 on Tuesday.

Uniondale’s Zaria Fuller won both the high jump (5-3) and the 55 hurdles (8.39)

On the boys side, East Meadow’s Tim Euler opened up the meet with a 9:43.93 victory in the 3,200 — his first ever indoor county championship. Euler’s temmate, Dan Amari won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, six inches.