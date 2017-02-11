Millrose Games 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the Armory in Manhattan.
Page Keefer of West Babylon crosses the finish line for the 4x400-meter relay at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
NYAC's Mikey Brannigan finished seventh in the men's mile invitational with a time of 4:04.26 at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
Sifan Hassan of the Nike Oregon Project wins the women's mile with a time of 4:19.89 at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
Eric Jenkins of the Nike Oregon Project wins the men's mile with a time of 3:53.23 at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River stumbles after being tripped up during the women's mile at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
Demoni Gilkes of Elmont High School wins the 4x400-meter relay at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River is consoled by other runners she tripped and fell at the finish line during the women's mile at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.
