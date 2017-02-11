Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 37° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TrackSportsHigh School

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Demoni Gilkes of Elmont High School wins the (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Demoni Gilkes of Elmont High School wins the 4x400-meter relay at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    Millrose Games 2017

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from the 2017 Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the Armory in Manhattan.

    Page Keefer of West Babylon crosses the finish
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Page Keefer of West Babylon crosses the finish line for the 4x400-meter relay at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    NYAC's Mikey Brannigan finished seventh in the men's
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    NYAC's Mikey Brannigan finished seventh in the men's mile invitational with a time of 4:04.26 at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    Sifan Hassan of the Nike Oregon Project wins
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Sifan Hassan of the Nike Oregon Project wins the women's mile with a time of 4:19.89 at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Eric Jenkins of the Nike Oregon Project wins
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Eric Jenkins of the Nike Oregon Project wins the men's mile with a time of 3:53.23 at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River stumbles after being
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River stumbles after being tripped up during the women's mile at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    Demoni Gilkes of Elmont High School wins the
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Demoni Gilkes of Elmont High School wins the 4x400-meter relay at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River is consoled by
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River is consoled by other runners she tripped and fell at the finish line during the women's mile at the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday, Feb. 11th. 2017, at the Armory's New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, NY.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Mikey Brannigan of the NYAC finished seventh in the LI's Brannigan breaks own Paralympic world record

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE