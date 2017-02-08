Subscribe
    Nassau Class A track championships

    Syosset's Melissa Esswein, left, and Lauren White finish
    Syosset's Melissa Esswein, left, and Lauren White finish 1-2 in the girls 3,000-meter run during the Nassau Class A track championships at St. Anthony's High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    February 8, 2017 10:37 PM

    Scenes from the Nassau Class A track championships Wednesday at St. Anthony's.

