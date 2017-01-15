Records are nothing new to Shoreham-Wading River’s Katherine Lee, but her performance on Sunday helped bring all her accomplishments together.
The junior broke the Suffolk indoor 3,000-meter record in 9:37.77 at the Art Mitchell Invitational at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. The mark gave her a trifecta of Suffolk distance records with her outdoor 3,000 and Sunken Meadow State Park 5K Suffolk marks.
“I feel like today, it wasn’t even something I was going for, but it kind of just completed something for me,” Lee said. “It really came full circle, I think, that I really left my mark on all the distance events that I could.”
She broke the 9:48 record set by Mary Kate Anselmini of Ward Melville in 2011, according to Suffolkxctf.com. Lee came in looking to hit under 40-second splits to bring her time below 10 minutes and had to work against the clock without a challenge for first place.
“It was a really satisfying race when I saw that I was able to start consistently doing 39s, 38s and running those times,” Lee said.
Lee’s spring record is 9:39.88, and she considered it a major milestone to be able to top the outdoor time inside. She said it’s setting her up for a productive spring when she can bring that mark down even further.
“I think my junior year has really been a standout year for me,” said Lee, who set Suffolk’s Sunken Meadow 5K mark with an 18:13.4 in November. “Everything has been coming together.”
She later won the 600 in 1:36.25.
West Islip’s Sierra Koehler won the 1,500 in 4:54.95 with an improved race plan and a strong, extended kick.
The senior spent most of the race in second, holding in reserve a kick that she unleashed over the final four laps to take control and put space between her and Mt. Sinai’s Noreen Guilfoyle (4:57.54) and Miller Place’s Danelle Rose (5:00.85).
It’s Koehler’s first season competing indoors, and she said she’s seen significant time drops each time out.
“I’m still trying to figure out my splits and what it’s like to race on a 200-meter track, figuring out when I should kick and how to plan out my race,” she said. “It’s been a learning experience.”
Kings Park’s Alyssa Womack took the 300 in 43.08 and Central Islip’s Alexandrea Harriot claimed the triple jump with a 34-foot, 10-inch leap.
