Payton Capes-Davis’ day might have started off a bit slow, but you would not have known it by watching her performance on the track.

“I was actually late to the 1,000,” Capes-Davis said. “I did not hear the announcement for the race right away.”

Despite the late arrival, the Shoreham-Wading River senior remained unfazed.

“I did a quick 15-minute warmup, ran onto the track, got into my lane, and ran the race,” Capes-Davis said.

Capes-Davis won the 1,000-meter race in 3 minutes, 10.88 seconds and the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 50.60 seconds, at the Suffolk League IV girls track championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Saturday.

She edged out teammates Amanda Dwyer in the 1,000 by two one hundredths of a second and Alexandra Hays by two tenths of a second in the 1,500.

“I am definitely blessed that I was able to win those two races, but it is all about the team,” Capes-Davis said.

In the 4x400 relay, Capes-Davis ran the lead-off leg for Shoreham-Wading River, which placed first in 4:17.96.

Rocky Point’s Allie Salamone won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 10.50 inches and Ashley Robinson of Sayville won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.17.

In the team standings, Miller Place finished first in Suffolk IV with 100.75 points. Shoreham-Wading River finished second with 97 points and Westhampton was third with 93 points.

Miller Place senior Amanda Stead won the 300 in 41.56 and ran the lead-off leg of the 4x200 relay for the Panthers, which finished first in 1:49.43.

“It was a great meet today and I am super happy about my performance and the way my team performed,” Stead said.

Freshman Madison Murphy finished first in the high jump for Miller Place with a jump of five feet.

“We have told the girls all season long, teams win,” Miller Place head coach Francis Sullivan said. “Shoreham has four of the best runners in the county, but teams win.”

In the Suffolk League III championships, East Islip’s Jackie Ginty won the 55 in 7.33. West Islip’s Klaire Klemens won the 3,000 in 10:59.31 and Eastport-South Manor sophomore Cassandra Shore won the 1,000 in 3:04.15.

Sade Meeks won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, two inches for North Babylon. Huntington’s Rebecca Caballero and ESM’s Keara Brown tied for first in the long jump at 16 feet, 5.75 inches.

West Babylon won the Suffolk III team title with strong performances by seniors Brittany Korsah and Paige Keefer. Keefer won the 600 in 1:39.70 and finished second in the 300 in 42.14. Korsah won the 300 in 41.51 and finished second in the 55 in 7.53.