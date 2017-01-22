Nakia Williams can jump the competition out of the gym. He can jump high, he can jump long and he can jump better than anyone in his league. There is clearly no doubt about that. The Southampton senior won both the long jump — flying 20 feet, 7 inches — and the high jump, clearing 6-6 at the Suffolk League V boys indoor track championships yesterday at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

“I drove my knee up as high as I could,” Williams said of his high jump win, one that closed the meet as all eyes and ears focused on him. “Getting as close to the bar as possible allows me to get over the bar easier.”

Williams said his personal best height is 6-7, but he would like to clear 6-10 before the end of the season.

In the long jump, Williams’ speed on the runway was key to his victory. “I got down the runway as fast as possible, so when I took off, I could just jump as high as I could and it would take me farther,” Williams said.

Center Moriches’ Joselino Molina won the triple jump (42-3⁄4).

On the track, it was a day of close calls and fantastic finishes.

After trying to pass Southampton’s Spencer Crough and failing earlier in the race, Center Moriches’ Tyler Cosma tried one more time and succeeded, edging Crough at the line to win the 600 meters in 1 minute, 28.06 seconds. Crough was second in 1:28.17.

“Usually, when I run the 600, I like to lead the race, but today I didn’t because I know how Crough races,” Cosma said. “On the second-to-last lap, right before the last curve, I started going on him and he pushed it forward. I don’t like to go on the outside in the turns, so I stayed behind him. Then on the straightaway, I tried again and he pulled away again.”

As the final lap grew short and the last turn came up quickly, Cosma finally was able to pass Crough and carried that momentum, along with a hairline lead, down the final straightway and toward the line.

“It was really close,” Cosma said “I felt him on my left shoulder. I don’t think I hit him, but I felt him, so I knew I was ahead of him and the line was just there. ”

In the 1,000, Glenn’s Anthony Aromolo came from behind to pass Bayport-Blue Point’s Kevin Lessing, turning on the jets with 150 meters remaining and carrying that momentum toward a 2:46.42 victory. Lessing was second in 2:48.61.

Mount Sinai won the team championship, scoring 105 points. Andrew Fiore won the 55 meters in 6.84 seconds and Kenneth Wei won the 55 hurdles in 8.31 seconds.