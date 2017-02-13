Subscribe
    TrackSportsHigh School

    State track qualifier

    Huntington's Kyree Johnson, center, wins the 55-meter dash,
    Huntington's Kyree Johnson, center, wins the 55-meter dash, beating Floyd's Nigel Green and Amityville's Terrance Hinds during the Suffolk State qualifiers on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Suffolk County Community College, in Brentwood. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    February 13, 2017 9:22 PM

    Scenes from a state track qualifier on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

