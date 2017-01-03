Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 44° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TrackSportsHigh School

    Suffolk Girls Indoor Track Crossover D

    Catherine Farrell of Smithtown East leads West Islip's
    Caption

    Catherine Farrell of Smithtown East leads West Islip's Sierra Koehler in the girls 1500n run in the girls crossover D track meet at SCCC Brentwood on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    1 of 9

    More Photos

    Northport vs. Half Hollow Hills East boys basketball Joe Davidson Memorial Duals Massapequa Holiday Wrestling Tournament Bay Shore vs. Elmont boys basketball Harborfields vs. Brentwood boys basketball St. John the Baptist vs. Wantagh Top 100 wrestlers for 2016-17 Top 10 wrestlers to watch for 2016-17
    Upload Photo

    January 3, 2017 9:37 PM

    Scenes from Suffolk Girls Indoor Track Crossover D at Suffolk County Community College.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.