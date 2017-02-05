Subscribe
    Westhampton's Sarena Choi (left), and East Islips's Jackie (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi (left), and East Islips's Jackie Ginty (right) sprint in the 55-meter dash during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    Suffolk indoor girls track championships

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Suffolk's top girls track teams competed in the large and small school indoor county championships on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016, at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

    West Babylon Brittany Korsah competes in the 300-meter
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    West Babylon Brittany Korsah competes in the 300-meter dash final during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk County Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    Connetquot's Bryana Paldula does the triple jump in
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Connetquot's Bryana Paldula does the triple jump in the Suffolk girls large school championship at Suffolk County Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi (left) and East Islips's Jackie
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi (left) and East Islips's Jackie Ginty (right) race in the 55-meter dash during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    West Babylon's Brittany Korsah runs in the 300-meter
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    West Babylon's Brittany Korsah runs in the 300-meter dash final during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk County Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi does the long jump during
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi does the long jump during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk Community College on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

    Connetquot Bryana Paldula (left) sprints in the 300-meter
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Connetquot Bryana Paldula (left) sprints in the 300-meter dash during the Suffolk girls large school championship at Suffolk County Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi (left), and East Islips's Jackie
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi (left), and East Islips's Jackie Ginty (right) sprint in the 55-meter dash during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk Community College, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brentwood.

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi competes in the long jump
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi competes in the long jump during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk Community College on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi competes in the long jump
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Westhampton's Sarena Choi competes in the long jump during the Suffolk girls small school championships at Suffolk Community College on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

