Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 49° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TrackSportsHigh School

    Suffolk League V boys indoor track championships

    Center Moriches' Tyler Cosma pours on the speed
    Caption

    Center Moriches' Tyler Cosma pours on the speed in the final yards to beat Southampton's Spencer Crough in a close finish of the 600-meter run during the Suffolk League V boys track championships at SCCC Brentwood on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    1 of 12

    More Photos

    Bethpage cheerleading tournament North Fork Invitational wrestling tournament Valley Stream North vs. Lynbrook boys basketball Hauppauge cheerleading competition Suffolk League IV girls track championships Chaminade vs. St. Anthony's boys basketball Massapequa vs. Freeport boys basketball Ward Melville vs. Sachem East girls basketball
    Upload Photo

    January 22, 2017 6:03 PM

    Scenes from the Suffolk League V boys indoor track championships on Sunday at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE