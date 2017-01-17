HIGHLIGHTS Sweeps 3,200, 1,000 and 3,200; Amari takes pole vault

Hartcorn wins 55 hurdles; Marsh wins girls 600, 1,000, 1,500

Tim Euler is a triple threat. The East Meadow senior effortlessly maneuvered through the always difficult “triple,” winning a trifecta of events in a two-hour span at the Nassau Conference II boys track championships Tuesday night at St. Anthony’s.

Euler won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 14.39 seconds, the 1,000 in 2:41.60 and the 1,600 in 4:41.94. It was Euler’s first triple of the indoor season and one that, aside from the 1,000, was never in real jeopardy.

“The 1,000 was definitely the hardest part,” Euler said. “I think I’m more of a longer-distance guy. The shorter distance was hard for me. I had to make a move with 200 to go. I usually like making my move earlier than that, but it was hard to catch those guys. I just put my head down and went for it. I knew I had at least an hour of rest before the mile [1,600], so I wanted to use as much energy as I could in the 1,000.”

Euler’s teammate Dan Amari cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault. Amari said that because East Meadow High School doesn’t have pole vault mats, he gets to practice only once or twice a week, at Cold Spring Harbor High School or at a private pole-vaulting facility in Ronkonkoma.

“I’ve been sort of plateauing at 12 feet this season,” Amari said. “But it’s a huge accomplishment to be conference champion. I’m also really excited about how my freshman teammate, Brandon Love, cleared 9-6 [and placed third]. That’s a huge success. We’ve come from being a school that doesn’t have pole vault mats to being one of the best schools in the pole vault right now. It’s real ly exciting.”

Michael Hartcorn continued the East Meadow dominance, winning the 55-meter hurdles in 7.95 seconds.

It was an all-around good night for East Meadow. Katherine Marsh also tripled, winning the girls 1,000 in 3:21.64, the 600 in 1:45.62 and the 1,500 in 5:23.74. Junior Kali Keyes sprinted out to an early lead in the 3,000 and never looked back. Her time of 11:35.98 bested the field by more than 13 seconds.

“It was just the adrenaline,” Keyes said. “I knew my team wanted to get first, second and third, so I was really pushing. Once I got the lead, I went in between speeding up and slowing down.”

Valley Stream Central seventh-grader Olivia Miller won the 55 in 7.62 seconds, edging Westbury’s Chrissy West (7.63). Calhoun’s Cristin Rodriguez won the 55 hurdles in 8.51 seconds, and Herricks’ Azka Chaudhry took the 300 in 45.46 seconds.