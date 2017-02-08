HIGHLIGHTS VSN’s Tyler John scores 28 points

North Shore second in both meets

The reign of the Spartans shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. For the fourth consecutive year, both the Valley Stream North boys and girls indoor track teams took home Nassau Class B team championships Tuesday night at St. Anthony’s High School.

The way they see it, this is a singular venture. And perhaps that is what has made them them so dominant lately. Sure, they compete in separate meets that have absolutely no overlap when it comes to scoring, but they are very much one unit.

One group. One goal. Two championships. One county looking up at them.

“It doesn’t just feel like one team, it is one team,” jumper Tyler John said.

The boys scored 92 points and the girls notched 85 en route to victory. North Shore was second in both competitions.

John had a field day, scoring 28 points by himself while taking home two county championships. He won both the long jump (22 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and triple jump (43-5), and took second in the high jump (5-8).

“I just focused on attacking the board really hard,” John said of his long jump win. “I wanted to get as much speed as possible going off the board and into the pit. ... Everyday, I want to get better. I want to beat somebody. It’s very competitive for me. We have school records, I want to beat them. I want to be that name at the top.”

On the track, Nick Cason won the 1,600 meters in four minutes, 43.16 seconds. After getting bunched towards the back at the start, Cason moved up slowly before finally outpacing Wantagh’s James McVeigh, who was second in 4:45.71.

“Everyone goes in the first lane rapidly,” Cason said of his less-than-ideal start. “It was hard to get a good start.”

But, knowing points were everything in a county championship meet, Cason refused to let the start end his race. He kept his breathing level even, pumped his arms, and let the recent Valley Stream North magic take over.

“With two laps to go, I knew I had to start kicking and go for the win,” Cason said. “ ... I saw that the competition was weakening, so I started to move forward and do what I had to do.”

The Spartans’ 4x400 meter relay team, composed of Evan Peters, Javier Blythe, Shane Johnson, and Jacob Schoenfeld won in 3:37.36.

On the girls side, Juel Charles won both the weight throw (33 feet, 8 1/2 inches, in a competition held Monday night) and the shot put (39-2 1/4).

In the shot put circle, Charles has been trying to perfect the glide technique all season long. Lately, she said, it’s come together quite nicely.

“[My glide] was quicker,” Charles said. “My coach told me that if I get across the circle quicker, I’ll throw farther. I got across the circle really, really fast.”