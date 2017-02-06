1. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

The Patriots remain at No. 1. Jack Rohan went 8-0 in sabre and Michael Jaklitsch went 7-1 to lead Ward Melville (16-0) to a first-place finish at the Suffolk team tournament.

2. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip won its second straight Suffolk title. Julianna Spina rolled a 236 in Games 4 and 6 of a 1,372 series. Julia Bocamazo had a 1,293 series, Melissa Mavrich added a 1,281 series and Lauren Christie rolled a 1,265 series as the Redmen finished with a six-game score of 6,486.

3. LONG BEACH WRESTLING

The Marines won their third consecutive Nassau qualifying tournament as they moved 23 wrestlers into the county tournament. Long Beach scored 555 points and had 11 champs, including defending state champion Jacori Teemer at 132 pounds. Teemer earned the MOW award.

4. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK

The Friars won the CHSAA League crown with 83 points. Halle Hazzard won the 55 meters in 7.07 seconds and the 300 in 40.51 seconds. Sam Stetz won long jump (17-0.5) and triple jump (37-5).

5. AMITYVILLE BOYS TRACK

The Warriors dominated the Suffolk Small School championships, scoring 81 points. Emmanuel Oguntoye won both the long jump (22-3) and the triple jump (48-9) and, along with Terrance Hinds, Kerron Gonzales and Kalvin O’Neal, won the 4x200-meter relay in 1:34.19.

6. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders knocked off city power Bishop Laughlin, 79-53, in the Empire Invitational. Brandon Jacobs (13 points, 13 assists) was voted game MVP while Donatas Kupsas (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Essam Mostafa (14 points, 10 rebounds) also had double-doubles.

7. BAY SHORE BOYS BASKETBALL

The red-hot Marauders extended their winning streak to 11 with victories over Northport, 71-54, and Lindenhurst, 70-55. Angel Rivera scored 17 points against Northport and 14 against Lindenhurst to surpass coach C.J. Leary as the 14th-leading scorer in school history.

8. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING

The Friars secured their second straight undefeated dual-meet season with a 101-85 victory over powerhouse Fordham Prep to improve to 8-0. St. Anthony’s will compete for back-to-back CHSAA championships this weekend at the Nassau Aquatics Center in Eisenhower Park.

9. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS FENCING

Lara Obedin (foil) and Arianna Ferretti (epee) both went 7-1 to lead the Patriots (16-0) to the Suffolk tournament title.

10. MASSAPEQUA GYMNASTICS

Gillian Murphy recorded her best all-around performance of the season with a 36.65 against Oceanside as the Chiefs stay undefeated at 9-0. Earlier in the week, she swept all the events against Long Beach.

On the cusp: Baldwin girls basketball and East Islip boys bowling.