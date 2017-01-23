Wet weather put a severe damper on a relatively small Long Island high school sports schedule Monday. Thirteen of the 17 scheduled events in Suffolk County were postponed, according to Suffolk’s athletic website. No events in Nassau were scheduled due to regents exams, Nassau athletics executive director Nina Van Erk said.
St. Anthony’s, Kellenberg, and St. John the Baptist all tweeted that after-school activities would not be held Monday.
Suffolk athletics executive director Don Webster said that individual school districts postponed their own events, citing transportation safety concerns.
“As a section, we don’t declare everything shut down,” Webster said. “It would be up to the individual school district. The superintendents are saying no to transportation and they’re shutting down.”
The one event that Suffolk considered rescheduling before it was ‘beaten to the punch’ by the school district was the individual boys swim meet at West Islip. That meet has been postponed until Wednesday afternoon at West Islip High School, Webster said.
Long Island braced Monday for a nor’easter that was expected to bring winds gusting up to 60 mph, heavy rain and minor to moderate coastal flooding. Both county officials urged residents to stay off the roads, if possible.
