1. LONG BEACH WRESTLING

The Marines became the first team from Long Island to win back-to-back UE titles as the unofficial state dual meet champions. Long Beach went 4-0 at Union-Endicott, downing Wantagh, 32-29, in the semifinals and Rocky Point in the finals, 36-30. Tyrese Byron beat Dylan Zbarra, 4-2, at 160 pounds in a key match in the final.

2. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

Chris Ancona went 3-0 in foil and Michael Schwartz and Jack Rohan each went 3-0 in saber to lead Ward Melville (5-0) to a 17-10 win over Commack. It was the Patriots’ 146th consecutive win.

3. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip (6-0) is led by Melissa Mavrich and Julia Bocamazo. Mavrich is fifth in the county with a 213 average, while Bocamazo is sixth with a 212 average. Bocamazo (729), Mavrich (725) and Jenny Murphy (718) have bowled the three highest series in Suffolk.

4. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders demolished Boys & Girls High School, 92-30, behind 15 points from Celeste Taylor and 12 points from Jaida Patrick. Taylor ranks fourth among private school players with 15.3 points per game.

5. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jenna Annecchiarico dropped 35 points against Ossining on Dec. 28, helping the Bruins snap Ossining’s winning streak against NYSPHSAA opponents, which dated to March 2012. Aziah Hudson is averaging 20.7 points per game.

6. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK

New year, same Blue Devils. Huntington, led by Kyree Johnson, is among the best teams in the state. Their 4 x 400-meter relay team, composed of Brian Pierre, Lawrence Leake, Shane McGuire and Johnson, ran a 3:22.07 at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival on Dec. 30. The time was tops in the state, according to milesplit.com. Johnson also had the state’s top long jump, going 22 feet, 10 1⁄4 inches.

7. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK

Halle Hazzard is once again at the top of the state in the 55 meters. Her 6.97, run at the Bishop Loughlin Games, was the best time in the state, according to milesplit.com. St. Anthony’s also ran the best 4 x 400-meter time (4:02.73) in the state at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival.

8. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders had a memorable holiday break, winning the Holiday Classic of the Palm Beaches in Florida. Essam Mostafa was tournament MVP, averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds in the three games. Donatas Kupsas scored 19 in the title game and Brandon Jacobs had 22 in a semifinal victory.

9. MIDDLE COUNTRY BOYS BOWLING

Kurt Schall (231 average) leads deep and talented Middle Country squad.

10. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING

Led by Andrew Stange, who has the top time in the state in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, the defending state champions are off to a 5-0 start.

On the cusp: Massapequa gymnastics, Rocky Point wrestling, Ward Melville girls fencing.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Long Island Lutheran (10-1)

2. Baldwin (7-1)

3. Lawrence Woodmere Academy (10-1)

4. Upper Room (7-1)

5. Harborfields (9-0)

6. Elmont (7-1)

7. Half Hollow Hills East (7-2)

8. Westbury (7-1)

9. Half Hollow Hills West (8-1)

10. Brentwood (7-1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Long Island Lutheran (7-1)

2. Baldwin (6-0)

3. St. Anthony’s (4-0)

4. Ward Melville (6-1)

5. Elmont (8-0)

6. Commack (10-0)

7. North Shore (8-1)

8. Kings Park (7-2)

9. Sewanhaka (8-0)

10. St. Mary’s (3-3)

WRESTLING

1. Long Beach (9-0)

2. Rocky Point (14-1)

3. Wantagh (19-1)

4. Hauppauge (6-1)

5. Mattituck (19-3)

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (5-0)

2. Jericho (7-1)

3. Garden City (7-1)

4. Whitman (8-1)

5. Great Neck South (5-1)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (5-0)

2. Great Neck South (6-0)

3. Half Hollow Hills (7-1)

4. Great Neck North (6-1)

5. Commack (6-3)

BOYS TRACK

1. Huntington

2. Amityville

3. Uniondale

4. North Shore

5. Ward Melville

GIRLS TRACK

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Connetquot

3. Elmont

4. Ward Melville

5. West Babylon

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (6-0)

2. Middle Country (6-0)

3. MacArthur (9-0)

4. Syosset (8-0)

5. Sewanhaka District (9-0)

BOYS BOWLING

1. Middle Country (7-0)

2. Sachem (8-0)

3. Chaminade (7-0)

4. Mineola (9-0)

5. East Islip (7-1)

BOYS SWIMMING

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Half Hollow Hills

3. Garden City

4. Chaminade

5. Syosset

GYMNASTICS

1. Massapequa

2. Wantagh

3. Plainview-Old Bethpage

4. Sewanhaka

5. Bethpage