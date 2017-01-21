Anthony Sciotto is the definition of a tough guy. His left eye glued and bandaged and a facemask to limit his peripheral vision didn’t stop the Rocky Point wrestler from winning the 113-pound weight class Saturday night at the North Fork Invitational.

Sciotto ignored the faceguard to persevere in an exciting bout against Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East. He used a five-point move midway through the third period to erase a 5-4 deficit and edge Spadafora, 9-7, in the final. It was his third tournament crown this season and helped him improve to 31-2 this year and 124-19 in his three-year career.

“He’s been ranked first most of the season and he has that extra gear that helps him overcome adversity in tough bouts,” Rocky Point coach Darren Goldstein said. “He has a rock solid plan and he’s motivated to see it through to a county title.”

Sciotto placed fifth in the Suffolk Division I tournament as a sophomore and has risen to the top of the 113-pound rankings this season. He lost by injury default and in the waning moments of the final at the Eastern States to freshman Greg Diakomihalis of Hilton, the defending state champion.

“I’ve put in the time and we’ve traveled to some excellent camps,” Sciotto said. “Coach [Anthony] Volpe and I have been to the camp at Navy for two years. I love the program and have my sights set on going to college there and studying engineering.”

Sciotto was one of two Rocky Point wrestlers to win individual titles Saturday. Justin Amendola won at 99 pounds.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We have a special team and a lot of confidence,” said Goldstein, who guided the Eagles to the Suffolk Division I team title last year. “We graduated five All-Suffolk wrestlers and we reloaded. There is a commitment to this program and we don’t view ourselves as a small school by any means. We, like Mattituck, another small school, can compete with any program in the state.”

Mattituck scored 212 points to win the North Fork team title with only one individual titlist. James Hoeg won the 182-pound crown for the Tuckers with a 16-0 win over Ikce Quiles of Freeport.

In the featured bout of the finals, Connetquot’s Paul North used an ankle pick in overtime to beat top-seeded Jack Bokina, 7-5, at 126 in sudden victory. North forced overtime with a takedown just before time expired.

In the 160-pound semifinals, Mattituck senior Jake Skrezec of Greenport was transported by ambulance to Eastern Long Island Hospital after he sustained a head injury.

Skrezec and North Babylon’s Mike Sullivan were in a scramble on their feet when Sullivan took Skrezec to the mat.

“I saw him come down on his head and go limp,” said former Kings Park coach Bill Davey, who sitting in the first row and saw Skrezec hit the mat. “They were fighting for position and Skrezec was caught in an awkward position. That’s so scary.”

Mattituck athletic trainer Colleen McGowan rushed to Skrezec’s aid on the mat. “He was out and it took about 10 seconds to get him responsive,” she said. “He woke up and we went through our assessment checking him for back and neck injuries. He absolutely suffered a concussion.”