    CHSAA dual meet championships

    Brian Holder (bottom) of Holy Trinity vs Charles
    Brian Holder (bottom) of Holy Trinity vs Charles Roth of St Francis in round 3 of CHSAA wrestling at Monsignor Farrell High School on Staten Island, Sundau, Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Jeff Bachner)

    January 29, 2017 5:37 PM

    Scenes from the CHSAA dual meets championships Sunday at Monsignor Farrell in Staten Island.

