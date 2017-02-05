Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    WrestlingSportsHigh School

    CHSAA wrestling league championships

    Joseph Vacca of St. John the Baptist (top)
    Caption

    Joseph Vacca of St. John the Baptist (top) won the match against Sean Coakley of Kellenberg at 113 pounds during the NSCHSAA wrestling championships on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at St. John the Baptist High School. (Credit: James Escher)

    1 of 10

    More Photos

    Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl Nassau fencing championships Suffolk League VI wrestling tournament Suffolk League V wrestling tournament Nassau bowling championships Suffolk fencing championships Suffolk boys indoor track championships Suffolk bowling championships
    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 5, 2017 6:59 PM

    The CHSAA's top wrestlers competed in the league championships on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016, at St. John the Baptist.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE