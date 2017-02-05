CHSAA wrestling league championships
Upload Photo
The CHSAA's top wrestlers competed in the league championships on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016, at St. John the Baptist.
Latest high schools
Basketball
Wrestling
Football
Soccer
Other high school sports
Colleges
Pro sports
Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl Nassau fencing championships Suffolk League VI wrestling tournament Suffolk League V wrestling tournament Nassau bowling championships Suffolk fencing championships Suffolk boys indoor track championships Suffolk bowling championships St. John the Baptist vs. Holy Trinity boys basketball Commack vs. Ward Melville girls basketball Roslyn vs. South Side girls basketball Brentwood vs. Floyd boys basketball
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.