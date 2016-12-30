After two long days of wrestling it came down to a few final bouts.

Farmingdale’s Joe Simons pinned James Rado of Miller Place in the second round of their 126-pound match to clinch the championship of the Joe Davidson Memorial Duals Friday at Sachem North. The Dalers beat Miller Place, 39-34.

Simons, a sophomore who won a county title at 106 last year, went 7-1 during the two-day tournament. His older brother, Darrin, was named Famingdale’s most outstanding wrestler after finishing 8-0, including seven pins and a major decision.

“Those guys really help with the leadership of this team,” Farmingdale coach Artie Weidler said. “The other kids look up to them and see what they’re doing and try to mimic them. It really makes everybody step up and do better.”

The tournament honors former Sachem wrestler and coach Joe Davidson, who passed away in 2005 and was a Suffolk champion in 1974.

“This tournament is always really good competition,” Weidler said. “The kids are usually well conditioned coming into it so it’s a very good barometer of where we are.”

Besides strong performances from the Simons brothers and returning 113-pound county runnerup Kevin DePalma, who also went 7-1, the Dalers got contributions from throughout the lineup.

“Our 106-pounder Alex Almonte has been doing a phenomenal job for us and is 15-1 now,” Weidler said. “I think he’s going to be a serious county title contender.”

Phillip Jeanouette (160) and Jack Rosen (195) each went 7-1 and Ryan Charleston (285) and Tyler Sullivan (138) both went 6-2.

“We really are just trying to go in and just do what we do day in and day out,” Weidler said. “It’s really good preparation for the other big tournaments later in the season where you have to wrestle five or six matches over two days.”

Farmingdale finished 7-1 as a team. Miller Place was second and Eastport-South Manor third.