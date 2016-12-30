Joe Davidson Memorial Duals
Long Island's top wrestlers competed in the Joe Davidson Memorial Duals on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Sachem North.
Eastport South Manor's Andrew Child wrestles William Floyd's Matt Diamtopolos in the 145 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Edgar Torres wrestles Sachem North's Justin Flynn in the 126 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Ben Hawthorne wrestles William Floyd's Kris Ketchum in the 126 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Darrin Simons wrestles Sachem North's Evan Giasgoldin the 170 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Ryan Charleston wrestles Sachem North's Sal Baldinuoci in the 285 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Islip's Falzan Raheel wrestles Eastport South Manor's Frank Walz in the 285 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Noah Rodgers wrestles William Floyd's Jason Passaro in the 182 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Mike Falek wrestles William Floyd's Andrew Maiorini in the 99 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Gavin Rodgers wrestles William Floyd's Scott Thompson in the 170 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Tyler Sullivan wrestles Sachem North's Brian Barry in the 145 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdales Emelio Diaz wrestles Sachem North's Andrew Gansrow in the 113lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Mike Parrish wrestles William Floyd's Anthony Passaro in the 160 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Joseph Simons wrestles Sachem North's Chris Corr in the 132 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdle's Alex Almonte wrestles Sachem North's Andrew Alfieri in the 106 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Matt Cestare wrestles Sachem North's Matt Keegan in the 99 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Josh Desousa wrestles Sachem North's Samir Omar in the 220lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Joe Gannone wrestles William Floyd's Brett Platt in the 152 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Phillip Jeannoute wrestles Sachem North's Steven Hall in the 160 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Farmingdale's Travis Gangalie wrestles Sachem North's Brian Keegan in the 152 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Eastport South Manor's Steven Brooks wrestles William Floyd's LJ Barone in the 138 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
Islip's Sean Peterson wrestles Eastport South Manor's Zach Redding in the 106 lb weight class during the Sachem North Joe Davidson Memorial duals on Friday Dec 30, 2016 at Sachem North High School.
