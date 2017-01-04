It doesn’t matter which weight class South Side/East Rockaway’s Kyle Mosher competes in, he gets the job done.

Mosher, wrestling up two weights at 152, showed Wednesday that he is a force no matter where he is in the lineup during South Side/East Rockaway’s 55-26 win over Mepham in the Nassau II-B opening dual meet for both teams.

“For some of the weights we’re not as strong so sometimes coach asks me to go to a different weight so the team has the best chance to win,” said Mosher, who placed fifth in the state at 99 pounds as an eighth-grader and fourth at 120 last season. His normal weight class this season is 138.

“My dad is not a believer in cutting weight,” Mosher said. “In the offseason I just basically eat as much as I can and gain weight.”

Although that may leave Mosher at a disadvantage against bigger competitors who drop down to his weight class, it also has its advantages.

“It’s really a give and take,” he said. “For most dual meets you can feel some kids are sucked out and drained, but for the bigger tournaments it feels like the other kids have more of an advantage”

It didn’t matter much Wednesday because Mosher put on a dominant performance, defeating Albert Cepeda, 15-2.

“He weighed in at 145 today and we bumped him up to 152 to try and put out our strongest lineup,” South Side/East Rockaway coach Mike Robinson said. “It’s really nice to have that guy that you know is going to go out there and get bonus points even if he has to wrestle a bigger guy. We definitely rely on that from him.”

The Cyclones took a 25-0 lead, securing bonus points in four of its first five matches, including three pins.

South Side’s Greg Lethbridge pulled off the biggest comeback of the dual meet, securing a pin in 4:53 despite trailing Mepham’s Ryan Hegi 7-1 deep into the match.

“I was trying to work on some new things I learned over the break in a clinic and I realized I was down and I might have had to take one for the team,” Lethbridge said. “I was looking for a cradle and he did the same thing twice to me where he grabbed my head so I just sat back and got him really high up and got his leg. Once I caught him I knew I couldn’t let that opportunity pass.”

After combining with East Rockaway and moving up a conference a decisive win over Mepham was an opportunity the Cyclones couldn’t let pass.

“It feels great,” Robinson said. “It’s a bigger conference now so I’m really excited we were able to get this first win.”