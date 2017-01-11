Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 47° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    WrestlingSportsHigh School

    MacArthur vs. Mepham

    Jake Hunter of MacArthur, top, battles Jon Koenig
    Caption

    Jake Hunter of MacArthur, top, battles Jon Koenig of Mepham at 195 pounds during a Nassau County varsity wrestling match at Mepham High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hunter won the bout by pin in the first period. (Credit: James Escher)

    1 of 6

    More Photos

    Center Moriches vs. Babylon boys basketball Millrose Games trials Half Hollow Hills West vs. Bellport boys hoops Ward Melville vs. Commack girls basketball Nassau Conference V track championships Plainedge vs. Levittown Division St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg Brentwood vs. Copiague
    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com January 11, 2017 11:47 PM

    MacArthur faces Mepham in a Nassau wrestling meet on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.