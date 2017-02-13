Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2017
Meet the 15 wrestlers who won Nassau County titles in 2017 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
JOSIAH ENCARNACION
Wantagh
99 pounds
JOE BECKER
Lynbrook
106 pounds
JARED ALTAN
Plainedge
113 pounds
HUNTER SCUTELLARO
Massapequa
120 pounds
JUSTIN VINES
Wantagh
126 pounds
JACORI TEEMER
Long Beach
132 pounds
VITO ARUJAU
Syosset
138 pounds
LUCAS PINCUS
Hewlett
145 pounds
PETER PAPPAS
Plainview-Old Bethpage
152 pounds
JONATHAN LOEW
Wantagh
160 pounds
JOE GIORLANDO
Long Beach
170 pounds
BRANDON VANCOOTEN
Sewanhaka
182 pounds
ELIJAH RODRIGUEZ
Long Beach
195 pounds
ZACH KNIGHTON-WARD
Uniondale
220 pounds
RYAN O'SHEA
MacArthur
285 pounds
