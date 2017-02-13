Subscribe
    Justin Vines of Wantagh gets the victory with (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    Justin Vines of Wantagh gets the victory with a 1:22 pin of Nick Karamoshos of Massapequa in their 126-pound semifinal matchup of the Nassau Division I wrestling tournament on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2017

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Meet the 15 wrestlers who won Nassau County titles in 2017 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

    JOSIAH ENCARNACION Wantagh 99 pounds Division I
    (Credit: James Escher)

    JOSIAH ENCARNACION

    Wantagh

    99 pounds

    Division I

    JOE BECKER Lynbrook 106 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    JOE BECKER

    Lynbrook

    106 pounds

    Division I

    JARED ALTAN Plainedge 113 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    JARED ALTAN

    Plainedge

    113 pounds

    Division I

    HUNTER SCUTELLARO Massapequa 120 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    HUNTER SCUTELLARO

    Massapequa

    120 pounds

    Division I

    JUSTIN VINES Wantagh 126 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    JUSTIN VINES

    Wantagh

    126 pounds

    Division I

    JACORI TEEMER Long Beach 132 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    JACORI TEEMER

    Long Beach

    132 pounds

    Division I

    VITO ARUJAU Syosset 138 pounds Division I
    (Credit: James Escher)

    VITO ARUJAU

    Syosset

    138 pounds

    Division I

    LUCAS PINCUS Hewlett 145 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    LUCAS PINCUS

    Hewlett

    145 pounds

    Division I

    PETER PAPPAS Plainview-Old Bethpage 152 pounds Division I
    (Credit: James Escher)

    PETER PAPPAS

    Plainview-Old Bethpage

    152 pounds

    Division I

    JONATHAN LOEW Wantagh 160 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    JONATHAN LOEW

    Wantagh

    160 pounds

    Division I

    JOE GIORLANDO Long Beach 170 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    JOE GIORLANDO

    Long Beach

    170 pounds

    Division I

    BRANDON VANCOOTEN Sewanhaka 182 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    BRANDON VANCOOTEN

    Sewanhaka

    182 pounds

    Division I

    ELIJAH RODRIGUEZ Long Beach 195 pounds Division I
    (Credit: James Escher)

    ELIJAH RODRIGUEZ

    Long Beach

    195 pounds

    Division I

    ZACH KNIGHTON-WARD Uniondale 220 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    ZACH KNIGHTON-WARD

    Uniondale

    220 pounds

    Division I

    RYAN O'SHEA MacArthur 285 pounds Division I
    (Credit: James Escher)

    RYAN O'SHEA

    MacArthur

    285 pounds

    Division I

