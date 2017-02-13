Suffolk Division I and II wrestling champions 2017
Meet the 30 wrestlers who won Suffolk County titles in 2017 in Division I and Division II. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
CHRISTIAN GANNONE
Eastport-South Manor
99 pounds
Division I
JORDAN TITUS
Center Moriches
99 pounds
Division II
DYLAN RYDER
Half Hollow Hills West
106 pounds
Division I
ADVERTISEMENT
RICK D'ELIA
Port Jefferson
106 pounds
Division II
ANTHONY SCIOTTO III
Rocky Point
113 pounds
Division I
MATT CAMPO
Mt. Sinai
113 pounds
Division II
ADAM BUSIELLO
Eastport-South Manor
120 pounds
Division I
LUKE BOKINA
Mattituck
120 pounds
Division II
ADVERTISEMENT
BEN TEPPERMAN
Hauppauge
126 pounds
Division I
JACK BOKINA
Mattituck
126 pounds
Division II
CHRIS GOMEZ
Patchogue-Medford
132 pounds
Division I
JOE O'BRIEN
Mt. Sinai
132 pounds
Division II
JAKE SILVERSTEIN
Hauppauge
138 pounds
Division I
ADVERTISEMENT
TJ BEEBE
Mattituck
138 pounds
Division II
ANTHONY SOBOTKER
North Babylon
145 pounds
Division I
CARMINE VERGARI
Mattituck
145 pounds
Division II
DAVID MIELE-ESTRELLA
North Babylon
152 pounds
Division I
THOMAS HOEG
Mattituck
152 pounds
Division II
NICK MUNSCH
Commack
160 pounds
Division I
JAKE SKREZEC
Mattituck
160 pounds
Division II
ZACH ANCEWICZ
Glenn
170 pounds
Division I
JASON SCHLONSKY
Mt. Sinai
170 pounds
Division II
JOE FRANZESE
Glenn
182 pounds
Division I
MIKE SABELLA
Mattituck
182 pounds
Division II
SAM SCHUYLER
Kings Park
195 pounds
Division I
JAMES HOEG
Mattituck
195 pounds
Division II
TERRON ROBINSON
Whitman
220 pounds
Division I
TANNER ZAGARINO
Mattituck
220 pounds
Division II
DEONTE WILSON
Amityville
285 pounds
Division I
Not pictured: Robert Christ, Mt. Sinai, 285 pounds, Division II
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.