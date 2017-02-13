Subscribe
    Jason Shlonsky of Mt. Sinai defeated Ben Schmidt (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Jason Shlonsky of Mt. Sinai defeated Ben Schmidt of Mattituck in the 170-pound weight class during the Suffolk Division II wrestling semifinals at Suffolk County Community College on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Suffolk Division I and II wrestling champions 2017

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Meet the 30 wrestlers who won Suffolk County titles in 2017 in Division I and Division II. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

    CHRISTIAN GANNONE Eastport-South Manor 99 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    CHRISTIAN GANNONE

    Eastport-South Manor

    99 pounds

    Division I

    JORDAN TITUS Center Moriches 99 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    JORDAN TITUS

    Center Moriches

    99 pounds

    Division II

    DYLAN RYDER Half Hollow Hills West 106 pounds
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    DYLAN RYDER

    Half Hollow Hills West

    106 pounds

    Division I

    RICK D'ELIA Port Jefferson 106 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    RICK D'ELIA

    Port Jefferson

    106 pounds

    Division II

    ANTHONY SCIOTTO III Rocky Point 113 pounds Division
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    ANTHONY SCIOTTO III

    Rocky Point

    113 pounds

    Division I

    MATT CAMPO Mt. Sinai 113 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    MATT CAMPO

    Mt. Sinai

    113 pounds

    Division II

    ADAM BUSIELLO Eastport-South Manor 120 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    ADAM BUSIELLO

    Eastport-South Manor

    120 pounds

    Division I

    LUKE BOKINA Mattituck 120 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    LUKE BOKINA

    Mattituck

    120 pounds

    Division II

    BEN TEPPERMAN Hauppauge 126 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    BEN TEPPERMAN

    Hauppauge

    126 pounds

    Division I

    JACK BOKINA Mattituck 126 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    JACK BOKINA

    Mattituck

    126 pounds

    Division II

    CHRIS GOMEZ Patchogue-Medford 132 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    CHRIS GOMEZ

    Patchogue-Medford

    132 pounds

    Division I

    JOE O'BRIEN Mt. Sinai 132 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    JOE O'BRIEN

    Mt. Sinai

    132 pounds

    Division II

    JAKE SILVERSTEIN Hauppauge 138 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    JAKE SILVERSTEIN

    Hauppauge

    138 pounds

    Division I

    TJ BEEBE Mattituck 138 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    TJ BEEBE

    Mattituck

    138 pounds

    Division II

    ANTHONY SOBOTKER North Babylon 145 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    ANTHONY SOBOTKER

    North Babylon

    145 pounds

    Division I

    CARMINE VERGARI Mattituck 145 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    CARMINE VERGARI

    Mattituck

    145 pounds

    Division II

    DAVID MIELE-ESTRELLA North Babylon 152 pounds Division I
    (Credit: James Escher)

    DAVID MIELE-ESTRELLA

    North Babylon

    152 pounds

    Division I

    THOMAS HOEG Mattituck 152 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    THOMAS HOEG

    Mattituck

    152 pounds

    Division II

    NICK MUNSCH Commack 160 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    NICK MUNSCH

    Commack

    160 pounds

    Division I

    JAKE SKREZEC Mattituck 160 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen/ Bob Sorensen)

    JAKE SKREZEC

    Mattituck

    160 pounds

    Division II

    ZACH ANCEWICZ Glenn 170 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    ZACH ANCEWICZ

    Glenn

    170 pounds

    Division I

    JASON SCHLONSKY Mt. Sinai 170 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    JASON SCHLONSKY

    Mt. Sinai

    170 pounds

    Division II

    JOE FRANZESE Glenn 182 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    JOE FRANZESE

    Glenn

    182 pounds

    Division I

    MIKE SABELLA Mattituck 182 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    MIKE SABELLA

    Mattituck

    182 pounds

    Division II

    SAM SCHUYLER Kings Park 195 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    SAM SCHUYLER

    Kings Park

    195 pounds

    Division I

    JAMES HOEG Mattituck 195 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    JAMES HOEG

    Mattituck

    195 pounds

    Division II

    TERRON ROBINSON Whitman 220 pounds Division I
    (Credit: Adrian Kraus)

    TERRON ROBINSON

    Whitman

    220 pounds

    Division I

    TANNER ZAGARINO Mattituck 220 pounds Division II
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    TANNER ZAGARINO

    Mattituck

    220 pounds

    Division II

    DEONTE WILSON Amityville 285 pounds Division I Not
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    DEONTE WILSON

    Amityville

    285 pounds

    Division I

    Not pictured: Robert Christ, Mt. Sinai, 285 pounds, Division II

