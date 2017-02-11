HIGHLIGHTS Trio advances to Suffolk semifinals; team could have 8 place-winners

Rocky Point has 2.5-point lead over Smithtown West after Day 1

It’s been a banner year for Smithtown West wrestling. The Bulls earned the Suffolk League III dual meet and tournament titles. It was the second league dual meet title in the past four years but the first tournament championship since 1975.

“We’ve had more depth in recent years and weight classes where we have more than one guy scoring points in tournaments,” said Smithtown West coach Ken Leverich, who has guided the Bulls for 12 years. “We’ve raised the level of expectations at the KID level and it’s transitioned into the high school. We’re seeing a lot more of the year-round wrestling and it’s paying off.”

Smithtown West moved three wrestlers into the semifinal round, led by junior heavyweight Tim Nagosky at 285 pounds, senior Connor Yanosik at 132, and junior Kyle Reilly at 126 Saturday at the Suffolk County Division I wrestling championships at Suffolk CCC-Brentwood.

Nagosky and Yanosik were League III champs and Reilly finished third.

“Reilly is a perfect example of our depth,” Leverich said. “He’s been in the shadows and he’s having a breakout tournament with two upset wins. We qualified two wrestlers at that weight and we have 16 guys in the tournament overall.”

Smithtown West, which had a 22-6 dual meet record, could place two wrestlers in the 126-pound class. Senior Andrew DeSousa, who lost to Tate Kershner of Half Hollow Hills East in the League III final at 126 pounds, exacted revenge on Kersh ner on Saturday night in the wrestleback round, 11-3.

After DeSousa beat Kershner, he moved into Sunday’s consolation round, and a win there would help him become all-county. Nagosky, who was seeded third, improved to 27-3, and will meet Hauppauge’s second-seeded John Munro in the 285-pound semifinal Sunday at 10 a.m.

Nagosky edged Miller Place senior Joe Filippetti, 3-2, in triple overtime in the quarterfinal round. The exciting bout went to the ultimate ride out and Nagosky held Filippetti down for the 30 seconds and the win.

Smithtown West could have as many as eight all-county place-winners, a school record. Senior Mike Smith at 120, junior Matt Moncada at 106, sophomore Matt Weitemeyer at 113 and senior Anthony Yelles at 152 have all grown together within the wrestling program.

“We had a fantastic first day of wrestling at the county,” Leverich said. “Our motto is do what you do, just go wrestle. We need to finish in the blood round, the one where you’re all-county or you’re not. We’ve raised the level of expectations and the boys have risen to that challenge.”

Rocky Point led the team scoring with 82.5 points and advanced four wrestlers into the semifinal round. Smithtown West was second with 80 points and moved three wrestlers into the semifinals. Smithtown West has never finished in the top 10 in the county tournament in 44 years.