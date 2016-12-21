Top 10 wrestlers to watch for 2016-17
A look at the top 10 wrestlers to watch on Long Island during the 2016-17 season.
Vito Arujau, Syosset, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Looking to become the third Long Island wrestler to win four state titles. Hasn't lost since the state final as an eighth-grader in 2013.
Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor, Soph.(Credit: James Escher)
The top-ranked 113 pounder in the country according to InterMat is looking for his third state title.
Anthony Cirillo, Rocky Point, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Finished fourth in the state at 113 as a sophomore and third as a junior.
Hunter Dusold, Locust Valley, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Dusold was a Division II state champ at 113 in 2014 and has captured five Division II county titles.
Jon Gomez, Locust Valley, Sr.(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)
Was a Division II state champion at 106 as a sophomore and also has second-and third-place finishes in the state tournament.
Peter Pappas, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.(Credit: Handout)
A two-time state finalist at 106 and 120 who placed no lower than third in the last four county tournaments.
Terron Robinson. Whitman, Sr.
Capped a 44-1 season with Whitman's first state title since 1978 at 220 pounds.
Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills West, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
A state finalist at 99 pounds as a sophomore, Ryder also became a Fargo All-American this past summer.
Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, Jr.(Credit: Richard T. Slattery)
A 2015 state finalist at 106 pounds, Silverstein is also a three- time county placer.
Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, Jr.
The top wrestler on Nassau's best team went 49-0 last season and has won three state titles.
