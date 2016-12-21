Subscribe
    Hauppauge's Jett Dequatro wrestles Eastport-South Manor's Adam Busiello (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Top 10 wrestlers to watch for 2016-17

    Updated
    By   gene.morris@newsday.com

    A look at the top 10 wrestlers to watch on Long Island during the 2016-17 season.

    Vito Arujau, Syosset, Sr.

    Looking to become the third Long Island wrestler
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Looking to become the third Long Island wrestler to win four state titles. Hasn't lost since the state final as an eighth-grader in 2013.

    Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor, Soph.

    The top-ranked 113 pounder in the country according
    (Credit: James Escher)

    The top-ranked 113 pounder in the country according to InterMat is looking for his third state title.

    Anthony Cirillo, Rocky Point, Sr.

    Finished fourth in the state at 113 as
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Finished fourth in the state at 113 as a sophomore and third as a junior.

    Hunter Dusold, Locust Valley, Sr.

    Dusold was a Division II state champ at
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Dusold was a Division II state champ at 113 in 2014 and has captured five Division II county titles.

    Jon Gomez, Locust Valley, Sr.

    Was a Division II state champion at 106
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Was a Division II state champion at 106 as a sophomore and also has second-and third-place finishes in the state tournament.

    Peter Pappas, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

    A two-time state finalist at 106 and 120
    (Credit: Handout)

    A two-time state finalist at 106 and 120 who placed no lower than third in the last four county tournaments.

    Terron Robinson. Whitman, Sr.

    Capped a 44-1 season with Whitman's first state

    Capped a 44-1 season with Whitman's first state title since 1978 at 220 pounds.

    Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills West, Jr.

    A state finalist at 99 pounds as a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    A state finalist at 99 pounds as a sophomore, Ryder also became a Fargo All-American this past summer.

    Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, Jr.

    A 2015 state finalist at 106 pounds, Silverstein
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    A 2015 state finalist at 106 pounds, Silverstein is also a three- time county placer.

    Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, Jr.

    The top wrestler on Nassau's best team went

    The top wrestler on Nassau's best team went 49-0 last season and has won three state titles.

