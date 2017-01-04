Central Islip walked into treacherous conditions when they met with Whitman on the mat. For one, it was Whitman’s senior night making the crowd dense with fierce Wildcat fans. Secondly, the rivalry between Central Islip and Whitman goes back at least 20 years, with the battles weighing heavily on the final match.
Wednesday night was slightly different. The meet came down to the match at 145 pounds between Central Islip’s Tyler Amado and Whitman’s Dean Zenie.
Amado (13-0) took Zenie’s back in the third period to remain undefeated after winning a major decision, 12-3.
The big win for the senior captain pulled Central Islip within 33-32.
However, earlier in the meet Whitman was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, a point was deducted from the team score, leaving the meet tied at 32.
With the tie coming from a penalty, Central Islip (3-6) defeated Whitman based on criteria in Suffolk II, giving coach Brad Brzozinski his 101st win.
“I’ve been coaching for 20 years . . . every year it comes down to the last match. It’s tough,” Brzozinski said. “[Wednesday night] there was a big crowd. I spoke to the team about not getting distracted and just focus on the win.”
Another major bout of the night for Central Islip was 106-pounder Demetrius Jackson (5-7), who won in sudden death overtime with a score of 4-2 over Elvis Flores. Tyshawn Hunter (2-1), an up-and-coming sophomore at 138 pounds for the Musketeers defeated Luke McEvoy by decision, 3-1.
“For 20 years, I’ve been a professional Uber man for these kids, keeping them constructive and teaching them discipline. They pay me back in wins,” Brzozinski said.
