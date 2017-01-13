Subscribe
    Brentwood's William Escobar wrestles Ward Melville's Sean Fitzsimmons (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville vs. Brentwood

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Brentwood hosts Ward Melville in a Suffolk wrestling match on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Brandon Ortiz wrestles Ward Melville's Tyler Lynde
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Ean Segarra wrestles Ward Melville's Tom Fitzsimmons
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Steve Guiterrez wrestles Ward Melville's Nabeel Ahmed
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Steve Guiterrez wrestles Ward Melville's Nabeel Ahmed in the 138 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Ean Segarra wrestles Ward Melville's Tom Fitzsimmons
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Ean Segarra wrestles Ward Melville's Tom Fitzsimmons in the 106 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Brandon Ortiz wrestles Ward Melville's Tyler Lynde
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Brandon Ortiz wrestles Ward Melville's Tyler Lynde in the 170 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Renald Borgella wrestles Ward Melville's Kevin Vera
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Renald Borgella wrestles Ward Melville's Kevin Vera in the 182 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's William Escobar wrestles Ward Melville's Sean Fitzsimmons
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's William Escobar wrestles Ward Melville's Sean Fitzsimmons in the 126 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Henry Martinez wrestles Ward Melville's Sam Gonzalez
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Henry Martinez wrestles Ward Melville's Sam Gonzalez in the 152 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Wenchard Pierre Louis wrestles Ward Melville's Matthew
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Wenchard Pierre Louis wrestles Ward Melville's Matthew Cracchiola in the 99 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Kerrick Morris wrestles Ward Melville's James Araneo
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Kerrick Morris wrestles Ward Melville's James Araneo in the 145 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Christian Eusebio wrestles Ward Melville's Aaron Rettig
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Christian Eusebio wrestles Ward Melville's Aaron Rettig in the 220 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Edison Jaramillo wrestles Ward Melville's Rafael Lievano
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Edison Jaramillo wrestles Ward Melville's Rafael Lievano in the 132 pound weight class during the Suffolk High School Wrestling match between Brentwood and Ward Melville on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Anthony Gomez wrestles Ward Melville's Ryan McNamara
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Anthony Gomez wrestles Ward Melville's Ryan McNamara in the 160 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brentwood's Zyrik Rincon wrestles Ward Melville's Kenny Cracchiola
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Zyrik Rincon wrestles Ward Melville's Kenny Cracchiola in the 120 pound weight class on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

