Adam Fox at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship
Jericho's Adam Fox takes the ice with Team USA at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in Montreal and Toronto, Canada.
Russia's Alexander Polunin (10) collides with United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as United States Adam Fox, right, looks on during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. Parsons was shaken up on the play.
United States' Jeremy Bracco celebrates his goal against Switzerland with teammate Adam Fox (8) during the first period during of a world junior championship hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Latvia's Martins Dzierkals (10) tries to drive past the United States' Adam Fox (8) during the first period of a preliminary round IIHF World Junior Championship hockey game in Toronto on Monday, Dec 26, 2016
