Charlie McAvoy at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship
Long Beach's Charlie McAvoy takes the ice with Team USA at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in Montreal and Toronto, Canada.
Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) checks United States defenseman Charlie McAvoy (25) during the second period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Latvia's Erlends Klavins (12) gets tripped up by the United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) as United States goalie Tyler Parsons (1) makes the save during the second period of a preliminary round IIHF World Junior Championship hockey game in Toronto on Monday, Dec 26, 2016.
Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) checks United States defenseman Charlie McAvoy (25) during the second period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
United States Colin White, left, celebrates his goal against Russia with teammate Charlie McAvoy, right, during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal.
Mikhail Vorobyev #24 of Team Russia gets caught between Caleb Jones #4 and Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout.
United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) checks Russia's Kirill Belyayev (14) to the ice during the first period of semifinal game at the world junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Montreal.
Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States watches the United States of America flag being raised after their shootout victory during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout.
United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) skates into Russia's goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the first period of semifinal game at the world junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Montreal.
Canada forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) jams at the puck at the side of the net as United States defenceman Charlie McAvoy (25), goaltender Joseph Woll (31) and defenseman Caleb Jones (4) defend during the first period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
United States' Charlie McAvoy is checked into the boards by Russia's Kirill Kaprizov during the first period of semifinal game at the world junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Montreal.
Danila Kvartalnov #9 of Team Russia skates the puck against Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
