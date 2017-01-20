Blackhawks vs. Bruins
The Chicago Blackhawks face the Boston Bruins on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny (6) and Boston Bruins' Riley Nash watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Bruins' Austin Czarnik tries to cut between Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen (70) and defenseman Brian Campbell during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at TD Garden on January 20, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo (22) checks Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Michal Kempny #6 of the Chicago Blackhawks battle for control of the puck during the first period at TD Garden on January 20, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes a save as defenseman Torey Krug holds off Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Chicago Blackhawks slides for a loose puck during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on January 20, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin tries to poke the puck away from Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin tries to fight his way past Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Chicago Blackhawks' Richard Panik tries to get past Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: Dominic Moore #28 of the Boston Bruins and Brian Campbell #51 of the Chicago Blackhawks battle for control of the puck during the first period at TD Garden on January 20, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
