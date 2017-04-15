Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 2: Bruins vs. Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario — Dion Phaneuf scored at 1:59 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
The Senators rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a two-goal third period to force overtime. The Eastern Conference series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is Monday night in Boston.
Clarke MacArthur, Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.
Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.
Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (74) takes down Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
The on-ice officials attempt to separate Dion Phaneuf, #2, of the Ottawa Senators and David Backes, #42, of the Boston Bruins in the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard gets roughed up by Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller, left, and Zdeno Chara during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Members of the Ottawa Senators celebrate their overtime win against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Tuukka Rask, #40, Joe Morrow, #45, and Kevan Miller, #86, of the Boston Bruins defend the net against Viktor Stalberg, #24, and Tom Pyatt, #10, of the Ottawa Senators during a scrabble in the crease in the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Senators teammates Dion Phaneuf, #2, and Craig Anderson, #41, defend against Brad Marchand, #63, of the Boston Bruins in the crease in the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Erik Karlsson, #65, of the Ottawa Senators xcontrols the puck as he holds off Brad Marchand, #63, and David Backes, #42, of the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) is congratulated by teammate Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) on his goal during overtime of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) vies for the puck with Boston Bruins center Dominic Moore (28) as he falls over Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris gets sent to the ice by Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Bobby Ryan, #9, of the Ottawa Senators defends against Frank Vatrano, #72, of the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) celebrates his goal during second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Kyle Turris, #7, and Alexandre Burrows, #14, of the Ottawa Senators celebrate the overtime goal scored by teammate Dion Phaneuf as Bruins' Joe Morrow, #45, Tuukka Rask, #40, and Kevan Miller, #86, react in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Tuukka Rask, #40, of the Boston Bruins reacts after a second period power-play Senators goal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Ottawa Senators centre Zack Smith (15) vie for the puck during first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller celebrates his second period goal during second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Boston Bruins players look on as teammate Brad Marchand (63) goes down in front of the bench after being checked by Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (74) during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators celebrate their goal by Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman (6) during third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Chris Wideman, #6, of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his third period goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates on the bench in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
Boston Bruins centre Dominic Moore (28) flies over Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) during third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15, 2017 in Ottawa.
