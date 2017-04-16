WASHINGTON — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime, Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops to keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (28) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the second overtime in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs mob teammate Kasperi Kapanen (not pictured) after he scored the game-winning goal against the Washington Capitals to give the Leafs a 4-3 double overtime win in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak (46), of the Czech Republic, lies on the ice after being injured during the second period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Goalie Frederik Andersen, #31, of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on after giving up a second period goal to the Washington Capitals of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin, #8, of the Washington Capitals celebrates a second period goal with Kevin Shattenkirk against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Morgan Rielly, #44, of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates after scoring a second period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Kasperi Kapanen, #28, of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dmitry Orlov, #9, of the Washington Capitals go after the puck in first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Mitch Marner, #16, of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Matt Niskanen, #2, of the Washington Capitals go after the puck in the third period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Members of the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs are separated in the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his tying goal with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), defenseman Matt Niskanen (2), defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and right wing Justin Williams (14) during third period of Game 2 against the Maple Leafs in the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Goalie Frederik Andersen, #31, of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on after giving up a second period goal to the Washington Capitals of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) John Carlson, #74, of the Washington Capitals celebrates a second period goal with Justin Williams, #14, against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Nicklas Backstrom, #19, of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a third period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) John Carlson, #74, of the Washington Capitals celebrates a second period goal with Justin Williams, #14, against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) looks at the puck in the net on a goal scored by Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) defended by defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) during third period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Kasperi Kapanen, #28, of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebratres a second period goal with Jake Gardiner, #51, against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Jake Gardiner, #51, of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tom Wilson, #43, and Matt Niskanen, #2, of the Washington Capitals go after the puck in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Matt Niskanen, #2, of the Washington Capitals jumps over goalie Braden Holtby, #70, during the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) James van Riemsdyk, #25, of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates after scoring a first period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) celebrates a goal scored by left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) (not shown) as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) watches in front of defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) battles for the puck with Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Credit: AP / Molly Riley) (Credit: AP / Molly Riley) Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47), of Estonia, and Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik (26) watch the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.