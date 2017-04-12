Sidney Crosby of the Penguins had the top-selling replica jersey at the NHL’s online store for the 2016-17 regular season, followed by two Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.
Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews and the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist rounded out the top five.
Another young star, the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, ranked sixth.
The only other Ranger in the top 20 was captain Ryan McDonagh at No. 10. The Islanders’ captain, John Tavares, had the 16th most-popular replica jersey.
