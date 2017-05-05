IIHF World Championship: USA vs. Germany
Team USA takes on Germany during a Group A game at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Friday at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.
Jack Eichel of USA challenges Marcus Kink of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Jack Eichel of USA fights with Justin Krueger of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Anders Lee of USA challenges Gerrit Fauser of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
ADVERTISEMENT
Johnny Gaudreau of USA is challenged by Moritz Mueller of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Jack Eichel of USA challenges Marcus Kink of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Johnny Gaudreau of USA is challenged by Moritz Mueller of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
The referee breaks up a fight during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.