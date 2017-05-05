Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 61° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HockeySports

    IIHF World Championship: USA vs. Germany

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Team USA takes on Germany during a Group A game at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Friday at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

    Jack Eichel of USA challenges Marcus Kink of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Jack Eichel of USA challenges Marcus Kink of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Jack Eichel of USA fights with Justin Krueger
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Jack Eichel of USA fights with Justin Krueger of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Anders Lee of USA challenges Gerrit Fauser of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Anders Lee of USA challenges Gerrit Fauser of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Johnny Gaudreau of USA is challenged by Moritz
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA is challenged by Moritz Mueller of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Jack Eichel of USA challenges Marcus Kink of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Jack Eichel of USA challenges Marcus Kink of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA is challenged by Moritz
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA is challenged by Moritz Mueller of Germany during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    The referee breaks up a fight during the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    The referee breaks up a fight during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Germany at Lanxess Arena on May 5, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.