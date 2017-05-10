IIHF World Championship: USA vs. Italy
Team USA beat Italy, 3-0, in a Group A game in the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.
USA's Anders Lee, Italy's Thomas Larkin and Italy's Andreas Bernard fight for position during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary game in Cologne, Germany on May 10, 2017.
USA's JT Comper scores past Italy goalkeeper Andreas Bernard during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary game in Cologne, Germany on May 10, 2017.
USA's Trevor van Riemsdyck and Italy's Daniel Glira vie for the puck during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary game in Cologne, Germany on May 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
USA's Dennis Seidenberg, Italy's Alexander Egger and goalkeeper Andreas Bernard fight for position during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary game in Cologne, Germany on May 10, 2017.
U.S. player Johnny Gaudreau Anders Lee, second from right, celebrates after scoring during the ice hockey World Championship Group A game against Italy at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
U.S. player Dylan Larkin, front and Italy's Luca Frigo challenge for the puck during the ice hockey World Championship Group A game at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
U.S. player Nick Bjugstad, left, and Italy goalkeeper Andreas Bernard challenge for the puck during the ice hockey World Championship Group A game at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Italy's Giovanni Morini, left, tries to score past U.S. goalkeeper Jimmy Howard during the ice hockey World Championship Group A game at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. player Christian Dvorak, back, and Italy's Daniel Glira challenge for the puck during the ice hockey World Championship Group A match at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
U.S. player Johnny Gaudreau, right, and Italy's Tommaso Goi challenge for the puck during the ice hockey World Championship Group A match at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
U.S. forward Brock Nelson scores against Italy goalie Andreas Bernard during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group A preliminary round game in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
U.S. player Christian Dvorak, left, and Italy's goalkeeper Andreas Bernard challenge for the puck during the ice hockey World Championship Group A match at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Italy forward Giovanni Morini falls on top of U.S. defender Trevor van Riemsdyk during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group A preliminary round game in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. forward Brock Nelson celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group A preliminary round game against Italy in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Italy defender Daniel Glira skates against U.S. forward Christian Dvorak during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group A preliminary round game in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
U.S. player Brock Nelson, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the ice hockey World Championship Group A match against Italy at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Italy's goalkeeper Andreas Bernard misses a shot leading to a U.S. goal during the ice hockey World Championship Group A match at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.