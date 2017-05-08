IIHF World Championship: USA vs. Sweden
Team USA takes on Sweden in a Group A game Monday at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.
Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek in action against US goalie Jimmy Howard during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against USA in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
Sweden forward Elias Lindholm celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against USA in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
U.S. forward Clayton Keller celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against Sweden in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
Danny Dekeyser of USA challenges Marcus Kruger of Sweden during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek tries to get a shot off against U.S. goalie Jimmy Howard, Jacob Trouba and Danny Dekeyser during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
Victor Hedman of Sweden celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Clayton Keller of USA celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Johnny Gaudreau of USA celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Johnny Gaudreau of USA scores his team's second goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.
Sweden defender Jonas Brodin skates against U.S. forward Anders Lee during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match Sweden in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek puts a shot on U.S. goalie Jimmy Howard during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
U.S. defender Jacob Trouba skates against Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
U.S. forward Johnny Gaudreau celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against Sweden in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.
