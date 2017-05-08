Subscribe
    HockeySports

    IIHF World Championship: USA vs. Sweden

    By   sports@newsday.com

    Team USA takes on Sweden in a Group A game Monday at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

    Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek in action against
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek in action against US goalie Jimmy Howard during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against USA in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

    Sweden forward Elias Lindholm celebrates with his teammates
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    U.S. forward Clayton Keller celebrates after scoring the
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    U.S. forward Clayton Keller celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against Sweden in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

    Danny Dekeyser of USA challenges Marcus Kruger of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Danny Dekeyser of USA challenges Marcus Kruger of Sweden during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek tries to get
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek tries to get a shot off against U.S. goalie Jimmy Howard, Jacob Trouba and Danny Dekeyser during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

    Sweden forward Elias Lindholm celebrates with his teammates
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    Victor Hedman of Sweden celebrates scoring his team's
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Victor Hedman of Sweden celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Sweden players celebrate the first goal scored by
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Sweden players celebrate the first goal scored by Elias Lindholm during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game against USA at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Clayton Keller of USA celebrates with teammates after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Clayton Keller of USA celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA celebrates scoring his team's
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA scores his team's second
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    Johnny Gaudreau of USA scores his team's second goal during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between USA and Sweden at Lanxess Arena on May 8, 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

    Sweden defender Jonas Brodin skates against U.S. forward
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    Sweden defender Jonas Brodin skates against U.S. forward Anders Lee during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match Sweden in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

    Sweden forward Elias Lindholm celebrates with his teammates
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek puts a shot
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek puts a shot on U.S. goalie Jimmy Howard during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

    Victor Hedman of Sweden celebrates scoring his team's
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Rose)

    U.S. defender Jacob Trouba skates against Sweden forward
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    U.S. defender Jacob Trouba skates against Sweden forward Joel Eriksson Ek during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

    U.S. forward Johnny Gaudreau celebrates with his teammates
    (Credit: EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH)

    U.S. forward Johnny Gaudreau celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match against Sweden in Cologne, Germany on May 8, 2017.

