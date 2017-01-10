John Tavares and Ryan McDonagh are All-Stars once again.
The Islanders forward and the Rangers defenseman were the lone members of their teams selected to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend on Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles.
Tavares will make his fourth All-Star appearance. He won the accuracy shooting competition last season and currently leads the Islanders in points (27) and is second in goals (11) and assists (16).
McDonagh will make his second All-Star appearance. He played in last year’s game and has 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) this season for the Rangers.
