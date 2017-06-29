Three free agents the Islanders could target
Here are three players the Islanders could target when NHL free agency opens on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Justin Williams, RW(Credit: AP / Molly Riley)
The 35-year-old, three-time Cup winner is nicknamed "Mr. Game Seven," even though his last game with the Caps was a Game 7 loss to the Penguins in May. He was a teammate of Doug Weight's on Carolina's 2006 title team and it appears he could be had on a short-term deal, but lots of teams would love to add his veteran presence and that might drive his price too high for the Isles.
Sam Gagner, C(Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)
Had a rejuvenation in Columbus last season, posting a career-high 50 points. He's good on the power play (a plus for the Isles) and he's a FOT (Friend of Tavares), which never hurts. If he's willing to go short term he could be an option, but at 27, he'll have plenty of teams interested.
Patrick Wiercioch, D(Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)
Not exactly a household name, but the 26-year-old journeyman could fill a depth role on an Isles defense that a) will have plenty of raw youth and b) always seems to need depth options. Wiercioch played 57 games for the last-place Avalanche last season and might be the sort of player who could pass through waivers and come back up when needed.
