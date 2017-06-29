Subscribe
    Three free agents the Islanders could target

    By   arthur.staple@newsday.com

    Here are three players the Islanders could target when NHL free agency opens on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

    Justin Williams, RW

    The 35-year-old, three-time Cup winner is nicknamed
    (Credit: AP / Molly Riley)

    The 35-year-old, three-time Cup winner is nicknamed "Mr. Game Seven," even though his last game with the Caps was a Game 7 loss to the Penguins in May. He was a teammate of Doug Weight's on Carolina's 2006 title team and it appears he could be had on a short-term deal, but lots of teams would love to add his veteran presence and that might drive his price too high for the Isles.

    Sam Gagner, C

    Had a rejuvenation in Columbus last season, posting
    (Credit: AP / Paul Vernon)

    Had a rejuvenation in Columbus last season, posting a career-high 50 points. He's good on the power play (a plus for the Isles) and he's a FOT (Friend of Tavares), which never hurts. If he's willing to go short term he could be an option, but at 27, he'll have plenty of teams interested.

    Patrick Wiercioch, D

    Not exactly a household name, but the 26-year-old
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    Not exactly a household name, but the 26-year-old journeyman could fill a depth role on an Isles defense that a) will have plenty of raw youth and b) always seems to need depth options. Wiercioch played 57 games for the last-place Avalanche last season and might be the sort of player who could pass through waivers and come back up when needed.

